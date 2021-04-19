4,500 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELH. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $60.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.98 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

