First Financial Corp IN Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

