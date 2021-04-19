First Financial Corp IN Buys 203 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

BA opened at $248.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

