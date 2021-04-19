Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,175,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

