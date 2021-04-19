GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Southern stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

