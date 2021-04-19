Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $553,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $305.91 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.55 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.69 and a 200 day moving average of $283.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

