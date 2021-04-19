Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on J. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.08.

Shares of J stock opened at $133.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

