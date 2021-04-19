Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $189.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.58. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

