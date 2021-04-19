AppCoins (APPC) Market Capitalization Hits $53.02 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $53.02 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00090287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00669451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

