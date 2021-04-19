Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 3,044 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 374.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

