Achain (ACT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.74 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Achain has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $25.10 million and $10.74 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00060638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00090287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00669451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

