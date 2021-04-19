Trust Wallet Token Reaches One Day Volume of $17.36 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $175.01 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00280620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004462 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00698667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,627.43 or 0.99724855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.00880539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

