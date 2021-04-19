Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF makes up 2.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBP stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

