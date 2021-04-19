Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,789 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

