Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 6,272 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,136,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

