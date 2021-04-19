Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

4/13/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/31/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/30/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

