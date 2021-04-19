Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

NYSE TEX opened at $46.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -780.17 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Terex by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $9,306,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

