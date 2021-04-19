Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE SPCE opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,548,132 shares of company stock worth $202,541,380 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

