Analysts Anticipate Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s earnings. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion.
Shares of SID stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.86.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
