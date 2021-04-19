Short Interest in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rises By 29.1%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock worth $105,987,239. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $118.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 622.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

