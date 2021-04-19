Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Update

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

SEER stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42. Seer has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Seer will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $20,102,621.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,186,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

