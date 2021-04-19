Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $135.05 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

