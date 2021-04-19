SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Increased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

