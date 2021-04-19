Brokerages Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to Announce -$2.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.31). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($4.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

