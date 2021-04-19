David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes $4.03 Million Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 3.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

NYSEARCA:NJAN opened at $39.85 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.