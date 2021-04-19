Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 24,527 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

