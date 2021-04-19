Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.60 ($3.55).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KGF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 360.60 ($4.71) on Monday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 134.01 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 361 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

