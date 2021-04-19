Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $71.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
