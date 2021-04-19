Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $71.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.