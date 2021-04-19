Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Identiv stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Identiv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Identiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

