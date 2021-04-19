Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 127,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,993,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after buying an additional 63,583 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $89.10 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

