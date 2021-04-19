Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,443 shares of company stock worth $97,164,192. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $190.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.38. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

