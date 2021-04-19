Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.