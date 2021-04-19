Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 348 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Ecolab stock opened at $223.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.39. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

