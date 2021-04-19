Swmg LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Swmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $330.20 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $330.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.02.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

