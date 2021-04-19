UMB Bank N A MO Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

