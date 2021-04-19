Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 25,840 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.