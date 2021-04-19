Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,432 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $107.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.