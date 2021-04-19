Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of ZUO opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $131,787.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $284,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,168 shares of company stock worth $1,819,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter worth $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

