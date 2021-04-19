Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 238.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

BCE stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.