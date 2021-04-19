Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,567 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of The Hershey worth $42,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $160.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $161.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.95.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

