GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,541,000 after buying an additional 124,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 226,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 603,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $47.87.

