Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,588,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $102.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

