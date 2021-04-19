Tripio (TRIO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.17 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $7.17 million and $509,516.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00672401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

