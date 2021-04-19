HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $210.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

Shares of HCA opened at $196.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.70. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

