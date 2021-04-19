Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $168.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,799,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,845,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.