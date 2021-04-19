Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $19,592,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

