Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Decreases By 21.7%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $867,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
