Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Decreases By 21.7%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $867,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $220.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.02. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.