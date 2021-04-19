Coin Artist Price Tops $2.16 on Top Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003791 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $5,707.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00672401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

