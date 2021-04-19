American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

AAT stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

