AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Financial Survey

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and Tiziana Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 9.65% 37.23% 8.30% Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

15.6% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AstraZeneca and Tiziana Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 2 2 11 0 2.60 Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

AstraZeneca presently has a consensus target price of $89.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.39%. Tiziana Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 276.98%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AstraZeneca and Tiziana Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $24.38 billion 5.46 $1.34 billion $1.75 28.99 Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$9.32 million ($0.03) -84.00

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences. Tiziana Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases. It also offers other medicines and COVID-19 products, including Synagis, Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent, Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR, Vimovo, Movantik/Moventig, Nexium, Losec/Prilosec, and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. It has a collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize DS-1062 for the treatment of trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2) tumor; and AliveCor, Inc. to develop non-invasive potassium monitoring solutions. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

